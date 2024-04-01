Defense Forces Repel Russian Assaults In Orikhiv Sector, On Kherson Region's Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops launched two unsuccessful assaults in the Orikhiv direction and twice unsuccessfully stormed the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling of enemy assaults continue. The enemy does not abandon intentions to dislodge our units from their positions," the statement said.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian invaders made two unsuccessful assaults.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the Russians also launched two unsuccessful assaults, suffered losses and retreated to their starting positions.

In addition, the Defense Forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

"The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, carry out air strikes, and use many combat drones of various types," the Southern Defense Forces added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of Monday morning, April 1, there were no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.