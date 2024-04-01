In Kyiv Region, 130 War-Damaged Schools Restored

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, 130 schools and 70 kindergartens, which were destroyed or damaged by Russia's full-scale invasion, have already been restored.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleksiy Kuleba announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Kyiv region is one of the most affected regions of Ukraine. Aggressors destroyed more than 29,000 infrastructure facilities here. Now 17,000 of them have been restored. Most of them are residential buildings. There are also 130 schools, 70 kindergartens, 112 medical institutions, 77 administrative buildings, 86 cultural institutions, more than 580 life support facilities," he noted.

The deputy head of the President's Office assured that the relevant specialists work every day to restore the damaged facilities.

He added that on Sunday, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, they honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian troops during the temporary occupation of Bucha in the Kyiv region. According to him, Russians killed more than 1,700 residents in the Kyiv region.

"The mass grave in Bucha is a clear reminder to us and the whole world of what today's Russia is. It is a terrorist country," he added.

As reported, on February 18, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said that 244 schools, kindergartens, out-of-school and vocational education institutions were destroyed or damaged in the Kyiv region due to the full-scale war. According to him, 198 facilities, including 122 schools and 71 kindergartens, have been fully or partially restored.