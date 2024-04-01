Ground Forces' Air Defenses Destroyed 326 Targets In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March 2024, the air defense units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine destroyed 326 enemy aerial reconnaissance and combat UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, reported this on Telegram .

In particular, UAVs were destroyed: Shahed-131/136 - 151 units; Zala - 45 units; Supercam - 13 units; Lancet - 92 units; Orlan-10 - 21 units; UAVs of an undetermined type - 4 units.

“During intense combat actions, the Ground Forces units are successfully intercepting a significant number of enemy tactical UAVs, specifically FPV drones, using various EW means,” noted Pavliuk.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 18 aerial targets: 9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 9 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs.

