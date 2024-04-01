Enemy Has Not Yet Used 1.5-Tonne Bombs In Ukraine's South - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, Russian occupation forces have not yet used 1.5-tonne guided aerial bombs. The enemy shells the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions with 250-500-kilogram bombs.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, said this at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.

“As for the 1.5-tonne guided aerial bombs, we have not recorded such cases in our area of responsibility. We are talking about the classic 500[-kilogram] guided aerial bombs the enemy directed at populated areas, including the Kherson region. We have also recorded cases of 250-kilogram guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but we have not recorded any other cases yet. Nevertheless, we understand that the enemy's potential in this sense may be increasing, because, their military-industrial complex has not ceased its development,” noted Humeniuk.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 4, Russian troops used 1.5-tonne UPAB-1500 V glide bombs equipped with inertial and satellite navigation systems, against Ukraine. The first use of this type of ammunition was recorded in the Chernihiv region in February.

On Monday, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash said that Russia has a significant number of powerful 1,500-kilogram bombs that the enemy is using to deplete Ukraine's air defense system.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov, Ukrinform