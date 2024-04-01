Dep. Foreign Minister Hosts Departing Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday the outgoing Vietnamese ambassador, Ngo Toan Thang. (end)
