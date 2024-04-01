               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dep. Foreign Minister Hosts Departing Envoy


4/1/2024 8:05:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday the outgoing Vietnamese ambassador, Ngo Toan Thang. (end)
nma



MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108043558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search