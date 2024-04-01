Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, conducted Monday 8 humanitarian and food aid airdrops in various locations in the northern Gaza Strip, with 5 friendly nations joining the effort.Participating in the operation were aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States (three aircraft), Germany, and Britain.This initiative reflects Jordan's commitment to supporting Gaza residents during Ramadan and underscores the spirit of cooperation and solidarity between the two peoples.The Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to delivering aid, whether through airdrops in Gaza, ground convoys, or an air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport.Since the outset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, Jordan's Armed Forces have conducted 66 airdrops, with 126 collaborative efforts alongside friendly nations.