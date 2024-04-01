Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 32,845

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 1 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported six massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against families in the last 24 hours, leaving 63 people dead and 94 injured.In its daily update of casualties in the ongoing Israeli war, now in its 178th day, the ministry said the latest casualties raised the death toll to 32,845 and the total number of injuries to 75,392 since the start of the aggression on October 7.It also said people were still trapped under the rubble of bombed buildings and on roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.