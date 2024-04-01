Prince Mired Reviews Election Plan For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) - His Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities reviewed with Chairman of the Independent Election Commission, Musa Maaytah, progress on an executive plan to enhance the political engagement of persons with disabilities in the forthcoming 20th parliamentary elections.The meeting on Thursday put the emphasis on fostering awareness on the participation of persons with disabilities in the electoral process and the imperative of tailoring awareness initiatives to suit the needs of individuals with disabilities.Prince Mired underscored for close coordination to monitor the execution of the plan devised to amplify the involvement of people with disabilities, a joint initiative launched in partnership with the Commission.Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of meticulously preparing model polling centers well in advance, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Education. This proactive approach aims to ensure that voters with disabilities can readily access and exercise their constitutional right to vote.Maaytah shed light on the Commission's concerted efforts and procedural arrangements for the electoral process. He stressed the criticality of training volunteers and election personnel, specifically tasking volunteers with liaising with individuals with disabilities and offering them requisite support.Maaytah highlighted the Commission's collaboration with the Ministry of Education to designate schools as model polling centers, stressing ongoing endeavors to enhance the Commission's website and ensure free access to data for individuals with disabilities.