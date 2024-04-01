Zarqa's March Exports At JD24 Million, Led By Automotive Sector

Zarqa, April 1 (Petra) - Commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa surged to a total value of JD24.432 million during March, according to Hussein Shreim, Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.Data sourced from the Chamber and its free zone office in Zarqa revealed the issuance of 436 certificates of origin during the same period.In a statement on Monday, Shreim highlighted that automobiles dominated Zarqa's export landscape in March, alongside construction material, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, food items, apparel, jewelry, electrical appliances, furniture, and stationery.

