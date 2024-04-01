Amman Stock Exchange Records Marginal Decline In Trading

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Monday its trading session with approximately 1.5 million shares exchanged through 1,507 transactions, totaling around JD2.7 million.The stock index slightly decreased to 2,437, marking a 0.02 percent drop from the last session's close.Analyzing the performance of listed companies, it revealed that 21 entities experienced a decrease in their share values, while 22 entities witnessed an increase, and 21 remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.