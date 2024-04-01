HM Shah Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Storm In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Assam due to a storm while assuring the Central government's support to restore normalcy.

Taking to X, Union Minister Shah posted in Assamese: "I am deeply concerned about the terrible damage caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. I have spoken to the Chief Ministers and assured them of all kinds of assistance. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

"I also urge all BJP workers to stay with the victims during this time of crisis and provide them with all kinds of assistance," he added.

At least four persons have lost their lives in Assam due to the hailstorm that hit the state on Sunday night, causing heavy damage in several parts of the state.