Sharjah Chamber showcases efforts to boost sustainable economic growth and empower business community

Sharjah, April 1, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s board of directors have conducted a performance review of the key initiatives and achievements attained by the Chamber’s different branches and subsidiary entities in line with its operational plan for the first quarter of 2024.

These achievements, which were made as part of the Chamber’s commitment to fostering business growth, bolstering economic activity, and ensuring sustainable performance within the private sector, were unveiled at the SCCI’s eighth regular board meeting recently held at its headquarters.

During the meeting, the board adopted the final communiqués of the 2023 board meetings and received a briefing on SCCI’s activities and programs conducted last year, alongside the forthcoming events that are tailored to promote the Chamber’s strategy to support the business community in Sharjah.

Chaired by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber, and HE Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber.

Also present were HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, as well as Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, along with other board members and a number of officials at the Chamber’s affiliated entities.

During the gathering, the SCCI’s board of directors discussed various agenda items, shedding light on the diverse tools and opportunities provided by the Chamber to support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses’ owners, empowering a new cohort of business leaders to contribute to injecting fresh momentum into Sharjah’s economic system.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais welcomed attendees, lauding the SCCI’s efforts to promote a sustainable economy, diversify export markets, and foster investment. He emphasised Sharjah Chamber's commitment to boosting sustainable economic growth in the emirate, as it looks to achieve global leadership across various sectors.

He noted that these efforts solidify the SCCI’s contribution to accomplishing the strategic goals of the “We The UAE 2031” Vision, wherein businesses and the private sector assume key role.

Highlighting the SCCI’s growth indicators in 2023, Al Owais asserted that these diverse achievements serve the strategic objectives outlined in the Sharjah Chamber's 2022-2024 Strategy, which focuses on bolstering business sector and enhancing positive practices towards sustainable economic growth, thereby elevating the emirate’s economic competitiveness.

For his part, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi outlined, during the meeting, the SCCI’s efforts to enhance its institutional excellence framework and elevate the standard of services offered to its members. These goals stand as the top priority for the Chamber's agenda, leveraging the best global practices to ensure successful facilitation of ongoing collaboration between the private sector and the government, as part of their joint commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

The meeting also touched on the SCCI’s plans to develop various business sectors, capitalizing on Sharjah's numerous competitive advantages. It underscored the importance of maintaining the Chamber's support for local and international exhibitions, streamlining the participation of local exhibitors in regional and global expos.

The SCCI’s board of directors commended the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) for adopting a competitive strategy that significantly contributes to establishing Sharjah as a prominent player in the global exhibition industry.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into the SCCI’s efforts to ensure utmost success of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival and the shopping events and festivals it sponsors. Enjoying substantial patronage and turnout from shoppers across the UAE, the Festival plays a significant role in bolstering the retail sector and supporting marketing activities.

The board meeting also reviewed the ongoing arrangements and preparations for the winners' announcement ceremony to honor the new recipients of the Sharjah Excellence Award, an annual initiative hosted by the Sharjah Chamber to nurture a culture of quality and institutional excellence and embrace best practices within the private sector across the UAE and GCC countries.

The Chamber’s board members showcased the notable breakthroughs the Sharjah Excellence Award has experienced, in terms of the high scale and caliber of participation within the Emirati and Gulf business communities, alongside the continuous refinement of the award’s categories to stay abreast of global benchmarks and best practices in business excellence.





