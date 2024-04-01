(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's announcement of an upcoming visit to India has sparked controversy and criticism on social media, as he drew parallels between the ongoing conflict and India's struggle for independence led by Mahatma Gandhi. The comparison invoked a strong response from many Indians, particularly on social media platforms, who recalled Ukraine's previous actions, including the use of an image of Indian goddess Kali in a controversial propaganda post by the Ukrainian defense ministry last year.



The announcement reignited tensions stemming from the incident involving the distorted depiction of the revered deity, which had caused widespread outrage in India. Many Indian users took to social media to express their discontent with Ukraine's perceived "Hinduphobia" and questioned the sincerity of Kuleba's remarks in light of the past controversy.



Commenters resurfaced screenshots of the Ukrainian military's contentious post featuring Kali, underscoring what they deemed as Ukraine's "hypocrisy" and lack of respect for religious sentiments. The reiteration of these grievances highlights the lasting impact of the incident on India-Ukraine relations and public perception.



Meanwhile, Kuleba's attempt to align Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence with Gandhi's legacy faced criticism from some quarters, with individuals suggesting that Gandhi would advocate for peaceful negotiation rather than confrontation. The juxtaposition of Kuleba's remarks with Gandhi's principles of non-violence added another layer of complexity to the discourse surrounding Ukraine's diplomatic engagement with India.



As Kuleba prepares for his visit to India, the controversy underscores the delicate nature of bilateral relations and the need for sensitivity towards cultural and religious sensitivities. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mutual respect and understanding in diplomatic interactions between nations.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108043458