India purchasing additional American oil amidst Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) In response to intensified Western sanctions and disruptions in Russian oil deliveries, Indian oil refiners are poised to increase their imports of United States crude to the highest levels in nearly a year. According to Reuters, approximately 7.6 million barrels of oil are en route to India via multiple large crude carriers and Suezmax tankers, marking a significant uptick in United States crude imports to the country.



Ship-tracking data from Kpler indicates that the vessels carrying the United States crude were chartered by prominent entities such as Reliance Industries, Vitol, and Equinor. These shipments are expected to reach Indian shores next month, as reported by financial firm LSEG, potentially representing the largest volume of United States crude imported by India in over a year.



Most of the United States crude procured this month consists of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland, although traders note that the delivered cost is higher compared to oil sourced from Russia or the Middle East. The disruptions in Russian oil deliveries have particularly impacted Sokol oil, a grade comparable to WTI Midland, exacerbating the preference for United States crude among Indian refiners.



India, alongside China, has emerged as a significant buyer of Russian crude in recent years, with imports skyrocketing following Moscow's redirection of oil cargoes eastwards in response to Ukraine-related sanctions. Despite this surge in Russian imports, recent challenges in payments and pricing have hindered deliveries to India, partially attributed to heightened enforcement of price caps on Russian crude exports by the United States Treasury.



The shifting dynamics in global oil markets underscore the intricate interplay between geopolitical developments and energy trade, with Indian refiners navigating the evolving landscape amidst heightened sanctions and disruptions in traditional supply channels. As India seeks to diversify its oil procurement strategies and mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions, the surge in United States crude imports highlights the country's efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and safeguard its energy security.

