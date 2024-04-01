Pakistan takes into consideration reviving trade with India

(MENAFN) Pakistan's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, has indicated that the country is open to considering the resumption of trade ties with India, responding to calls from its business community. Despite the prolonged diplomatic standoff between the two neighboring nations, Dar conveyed Pakistan's willingness to "seriously examine" the prospect of restoring trade relations with India, highlighting the sentiments expressed by Pakistani businesses.



Addressing questions during a media briefing in London, Dar acknowledged the challenging state of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India, characterized by a protracted freeze.



Notably, the recent accusations leveled by New Delhi against Islamabad as a sponsor of terrorism underscore the deep-seated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.



Dar's remarks come amidst efforts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape following the political transition in Pakistan, with Shehbaz Sharif assuming the role of Prime Minister after months of internal turmoil. Emphasizing the desire of Pakistan's business community to revive trade ties with India, Dar referenced the persistent import activities between the two countries, albeit through intermediary channels such as Dubai or Singapore, resulting in elevated freight and transportation costs.



Reflecting on the events of 2019, Dar alluded to India's decision to revoke the status of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) granted to Pakistan, coupled with heightened import tariffs, in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir. Despite the ensuing escalation in tensions, Dar signaled Pakistan's readiness to engage stakeholders in discussions aimed at exploring avenues for revitalizing trade relations with India.



Dar's statement underscores the potential for a recalibration in the economic dynamics between Pakistan and India, amidst broader efforts to navigate the intricacies of regional geopolitics and foster constructive engagement between the two nations. As diplomatic overtures and trade considerations intersect, the path forward remains subject to the complexities of bilateral relations and the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108043454