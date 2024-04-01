(MENAFN) During a visit to Singapore, Indian Foreign Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar underscored the enduring strength of the relationship between India and Russia, emphasizing the mutual care taken to safeguard each other's interests. Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, stating that India has consistently maintained a favorable relationship with Russia.



Responding to queries regarding the future of Indo-Russian relations, Jaishankar reiterated the significance of past experiences and perspectives in shaping diplomatic calculations. He emphasized Russia's status as a longstanding ally with whom India shares a positive rapport.



Stressing the importance of mutual trust and confidence, Jaishankar emphasized the need for both countries to further deepen their strategic partnership.



Jaishankar's remarks come in the wake of a recent terrorist attack near Moscow, where he engaged in discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, condemning the heinous act and reaffirming India's commitment to combating terrorism alongside Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack and pledged to deepen cooperation with Russia following President Vladimir Putin's re-election victory.



Despite geopolitical pressures and criticism from Western nations, India has consistently emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong ties with Russia, exemplified by its continued purchase of Russian oil. Modi and Putin's recent dialogue underscores the shared resolve to bolster the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.



In sum, Jaishankar's statements reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to fostering robust and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, grounded in shared values and strategic cooperation across various domains.

