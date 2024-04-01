Russia leavings have cost Western companies more than USD100 billion

(MENAFN) According to recent reports by Reuters, Western companies that have opted to exit the Russian market in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions have incurred substantial financial losses, amounting to over USD107 billion. These losses, representing a 30 percent increase since August, have been attributed to various factors, including stringent divestment requirements imposed by Moscow, payment disruptions, and supply chain challenges exacerbated by sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine.



The unprecedented sanctions regime imposed on Russia over the past two years has posed significant challenges for Western firms operating in the country, compelling many to reassess their presence amidst mounting pressure from Ukraine and its allies. In addition to financial considerations, companies have faced reputational risks associated with continued operations in Russia amidst international condemnation of Moscow's actions.



Exit strategies for foreign firms have been complicated by Moscow's stringent requirements for divestment, which include steep discounts on assets and mandatory fees to the Russian budget. Some divestment deals have been completed for nominal fees, such as the case of French carmaker Renault, which reported a substantial write-down of over USD2 billion following its withdrawal from the Russian market in May 2022.



Estimates vary regarding the number of companies that have exited Russia since 2022, with reports from the Yale School of Management suggesting around 1,000 firms, while the KSE's Leave Russia project claims that only 372 have completed their withdrawal. Despite the exodus of some multinational corporations, hundreds of foreign companies, including prominent entities like French retailer Auchan, United States snack giant Mondelez International, Nestle, and Unilever, continue to operate in Russia, navigating the complex geopolitical landscape and economic uncertainties.

