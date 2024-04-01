Sam Bankman-Fried gets sentenced quarter of decade in jail

(MENAFN) In a stunning development, Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been handed a 25-year prison sentence by a New York judge for his role in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme. The 32-year-old entrepreneur, once hailed as a cryptocurrency guru, was found guilty in November on seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.



The sentencing, delivered by Judge Lewis Kaplan, represents a significant departure from the recommendations put forth by both prosecutors and Bankman-Fried's defense team. While prosecutors had advocated for a lengthier prison term, Bankman-Fried's lawyers had sought a more lenient six-year sentence. However, Judge Kaplan deemed a 25-year term necessary, citing concerns over the potential for Bankman-Fried to engage in further misconduct in the future.



Central to the case were allegations that Bankman-Fried embezzled approximately USD8 billion from FTX customers and diverted nearly USD2 billion to his hedge fund, Alameda Research. The funds were reportedly utilized for high-risk speculative investments, real estate acquisitions, and substantial political donations, primarily to the Democratic Party.



Furthermore, when confronted with demands for repayment from lenders, Bankman-Fried resorted to using funds belonging to FTX customers to settle the debts.



The fraudulent scheme came to light in 2022 when a surge in withdrawal requests led to the collapse of FTX. Bankman-Fried's subsequent arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the United States marked the culmination of a high-profile investigation into his illicit activities.



The severity of Bankman-Fried's sentence underscores the gravity of financial misconduct and the far-reaching consequences of fraudulent behavior within the cryptocurrency industry. As regulators and law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to combat financial crime in the digital asset space, Bankman-Fried's case serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust oversight and accountability measures to safeguard investors and maintain the integrity of financial markets.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108043451