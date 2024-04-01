Advanced Monitoring Systems Detect Overtaking From Right, Warns Qatar Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In their efforts to ensure road safety and to detect violations, Ministry of Interior has introduced advanced monitoring systems in Qatar.

This comes as it shared a video on reckless behaviour of certain motorists who overtake from the right.

"Overtaking from the right is reckless behaviour, often disregarding the rights of others and resulting in numerous traffic accidents," stated the Ministry on its social media.

It further added that to enhance road safety, several monitoring devices have been installed to detect violations of right-side overtaking.

As per the traffic law, amended in 2015, the fine for overtaking from the right side is QR1,000. The Ministry has been stressing through its social media channels on the importance of following traffic laws not just to ensure the driver's safety but also of all road users.