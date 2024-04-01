China`s electric tech advances isn’t parallel rivalry

(MENAFN) United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has voiced apprehensions regarding China's burgeoning electric technology sector, asserting that Chinese companies' production of batteries, solar panels, and electric cars poses a threat to American workers. Speaking at a solar cell manufacturing facility in Georgia, Yellen highlighted the detrimental impact of Chinese imports on domestic industries, citing the closure of the Georgia facility in 2017 due to an inability to compete with cheaper imports. Yellen underscored the role of government subsidies in facilitating the revival of certain production lines at the facility, noting that such measures were implemented in response to the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.



Drawing parallels to past instances of over-investment and excess capacity in industries like steel and aluminum, Yellen warned of similar dynamics unfolding in the 'green' technology sector. She cautioned that Chinese government support has led to distortions in global prices, thereby disadvantaging American firms and workers while maintaining production and employment within China. Moreover, Yellen emphasized that these concerns are echoed by government counterparts in both industrialized countries and emerging markets, as well as by the global business community.



Looking ahead, Yellen pledged to address these concerns directly with her Chinese counterparts during her upcoming visit to Beijing in April. She reiterated her intention to urge Chinese authorities to undertake necessary measures to mitigate the adverse effects of their electric technology advancements on global markets and industries.



China's rise as a dominant producer of lithium-ion batteries and its significant share of global electric car sales underscore the magnitude of the challenge posed by its electric technology sector. With China's increasing influence in the global market, the implications of its policies and practices on international trade dynamics and economic competition have become a focal point of concern for policymakers and stakeholders worldwide.

