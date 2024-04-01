Muthoot Finance retains India’s #1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for the 8th consecutive year as per TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 1, 2024: Muthoot Finance, India's largest Gold Loan NBFC, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for the 8th consecutive year as per TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024. This recognition reaffirms Muthoot Finance's unwavering commitment to customer centricity and excellence in service delivery.



TRA’s Brand Trust Report, the 13th in its series, is a result of primary research conducted with 2,500 consumer-influencers across 16 cities. The study involved over 6,000 hours of fieldwork and the responses of these consumers to the brand behaviours of trust listed the top 1000 trusted brands in India. The Brand Trust Report celebrates exceptional brands that have found the trust of consumers in India.



Over the years, Muthoot Finance has continually expanded its footprint across the country, establishing a robust network of over 6300 branches PAN India. This extensive presence has enabled the NBFC to provide hassle-free gold loans to over 2.5 lakh customers every day, efficiently catering to their diverse financial requirements. Muthoot Finance’s unwavering dedication to excellence and customer centricity has established itself as a beacon of trust and reliability in the financial services landscape, solidifying its position as a market leader in the gold loan NBFC space.



Since inception, having catered to the diverse financial needs of more than 72 crore customers, including repeat customers, Muthoot Finance stands as a testament to its commitment to financial inclusion, customer empowerment, and service quality. From being a leader in gold loan finance, Muthoot Finance also aims to reinforce its position as a financial services conglomerate by further expanding its presence in microfinance, home loans, personal loans, business loans, vehicle loans and insurance broking to name a few.



Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, said, "Muthoot Finance is trusted widely by its customers and we are honored to be recognized as India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for the 8th consecutive year since 2016. Our team has been unwavering in the pursuit of enhancing consumer experience to evolve into a customer-centric business organization and this recognition is a testimony for the trust and confidence that millions of our customers place in us. Our success stems from Muthoot Finance’s founding principles of ethics, values, reliability, dependability, trustworthiness, integrity and goodwill and we are committed to abide by them in our journey to offer financial inclusion for millions of Indians. In fact, Muthoot Finance has also been certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ 3 times in a row by the Great Place To Work Institute. We are honored and grateful to be recognized for our efforts and we will continue to support our customers with innovative financial solutions to help them achieve their financial dreams.”







