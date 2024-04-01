US` top 1 percent get USD2 trillion wealthier

(MENAFN) Recent data from the Federal Reserve has unveiled a stark reality: the wealthiest Americans have become even richer, collectively amassing a staggering USD44.6 trillion in combined assets. According to CNBC, this significant uptick in wealth, to the tune of USD2 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year alone, is predominantly attributed to the meteoric rise of the stock market.



The Federal Reserve delineates America's top 1 percent as individuals with personal wealth exceeding USD11 million. The surge in their net worth can be largely attributed to the extraordinary rally witnessed in corporate equities and mutual fund shares, soaring from USD17.65 trillion to USD19.7 trillion. While reports indicate that middle-class Americans also experienced an increase in wealth, the lion's share of the stock market gains continues to be concentrated within the upper echelons of society.



Remarkably, the top 10 percent of Americans possess a staggering 87 percent of individually held stocks and mutual funds, with the top 1 percent alone accounting for half of it and contributing to 30 percent of the nation's combined wealth, CNBC highlights. This glaring disparity underscores the widening gap between the affluent and the rest of the populace.



The recent quarterly gain adds yet another layer to an ongoing boom that originated in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic-induced market surge. Since then, the net worth of America's top 1 percent has burgeoned by approximately USD15 trillion, representing a staggering 50 percent increase. However, while inequality appeared to be on a downward trajectory in 2021 and 2022, recent data indicates a troubling reversal, with the wealth gap reverting to pre-pandemic levels.



The resurgence of inequality underscores broader societal concerns regarding economic disparity and the concentration of wealth among a select few. As discussions surrounding wealth distribution and economic justice gain momentum, the disparities laid bare by the Federal Reserve data serve as a sobering reminder of the challenges inherent in addressing systemic inequality and ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity for all Americans.

