TCCA announces agenda highlights ahead of Critical Communications World 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 1 April 2024: The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) today announced exciting new details surrounding Critical Communications World (CCW), the critical communication sector’s leading global conference and exhibition, which returns from 14-16 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.



Serving the sector for over 20 years, CCW is back to unite mission-critical and business-critical end-users with manufacturers and suppliers like always, providing a unique global network hub for attendees to take inspiration, enhance knowledge, and build connections.



With in-depth focus forums, a convergence of leading worldwide brands, and a conference programme led by experts at the forefront of critical communications, this year’s CCW presents an unmissable agenda for visitors to experience and enjoy.



Kevin Graham, Chief Executive Officer, TCCA, said: “With CCW fast approaching, we’re proud to invite the global critical communications community to join the sector’s biggest companies and brightest minds for a three-day event unlike any other. By presenting vital opportunities to view the latest technologies, source innovative products, and forge new long-term business relationships, CCW 2024 promises to foster a vibrant new wave of collaboration across regional and international territories.”



Seven weeks out from the annual industry showpiece, TCCA has previewed a series of upcoming highlights sure to increase anticipation even further. Running alongside the main conference programme, these include scheduled focus forums, where visitors will examine a series of specific topic areas through comprehensive exploration sessions. From TETRA security and development to MCX broadband, critical broadband roadmaps, and more, each session will comprise multiple presentations and interactive discussions and roundtables – bringing specialists together to learn about the latest advancements and share knowledge, expertise, and experience.



Another is the on-site Global Village, a dedicated space where government authorities and operators will discuss international collaboration ideas, challenges, and best practices. Returning to CCW for a fourth successive year, the Global Village will facilitate benchmarking and expertise exchange whilst enabling exhibitors to showcase their projects and achievements. 25 government authorities participated in 2023 with more nations from around the world set to be represented this time around.



Additionally, a series of tech tours will enable visitors to take a detailed look at specific areas of interest with opportunities to meet prominent exhibitors, watch live demonstrations, ask questions, and explore new and innovative technologies. Led by the CCW event team, these tech tours are free of charge and include a range of topics such as emerging technologies, narrowband devices, hybrid solutions, cybersecurity, next-generation mission-critical services, smart cities, and more.



Commenting on Dubai’s hosting of CCW 2024, Graham added: “Dubai has long been a beacon of innovation and a shining example of how to stay ahead of the communications curve – continuously welcoming the world’s foremost experts and thought leaders to share best practices and showcase the latest next-generation solutions. This was at the forefront of our thinking during the selection process and, in hosting CCW, we have no doubts that Dubai will further elevate its position on the critical communications frontier and instigate further vital reform that benefits the industry and the world.”



Since its inception, CCW has been organised by the TCCA, the membership organisation which leads the global development and promotion of standardised critical communications solutions for professional users.



Dubai won its bid to host the upcoming edition of CCW in May 2023, which will be held in collaboration with Professional communication corporation - Nedaa and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.







