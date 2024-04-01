Ukrainian NGO demands Milka chocolate spurn in Germany

(MENAFN) In a bid to ramp up pressure on international companies maintaining business ties with Russia amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a Ukrainian advocacy group based in Germany has launched a campaign urging retailers to remove Milka chocolate from their shelves. The move comes as part of broader efforts by Kiev and supportive non-governmental organizations to shame foreign entities doing business with Moscow, following the Ukrainian government's crackdown on a list of 'international sponsors of war' last week, citing its detrimental impact on support.



The Berlin-based Ukrainian pressure group, Vitsche, took aim at American multinational food giant Mondelez, which produces Milka chocolate, after the company's CEO, Dirk Van de Put, indicated in a recent interview that investors were seemingly unconcerned about moral implications of maintaining operations in Russia. In response, Vitsche penned letters to German retailers Rewe and Edeka, calling for a boycott of Mondelez products, particularly Milka brand chocolate, citing the importance of ethics in business.



According to reports from RND, Vitsche's action was spurred by Van de Put's comments in the Financial Times last month, where he suggested that pulling out of Russia could have severe repercussions for the company, despite public condemnation of Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. While Mondelez, like numerous other Western corporations, has voiced disapproval of Russian actions, it has stopped short of severing business ties with the country.



The timing of the campaign is noteworthy, as Mondelez has recently promoted Milka chocolate as an integral part of Easter celebrations, adding another layer of significance to the Ukrainian group's call for boycott. Moreover, in anticipation of the holiday weekend celebrated by Catholics, Ukrainian activists are planning a rally to denounce what they perceive as "false pacifism" perpetuated by companies maintaining ties with Russia amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



In essence, Vitsche's campaign underscores the growing momentum of efforts aimed at holding corporations accountable for their business dealings with Russia, particularly amidst heightened tensions in the region. As the conflict continues to escalate, the pressure on companies like Mondelez to reassess their operations in Russia is likely to intensify, with ethical considerations increasingly taking center stage in consumer activism.

