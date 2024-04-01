Group of leading German economic institutes slashes growth forecasts for EU’s top economy in 2024 to 0.1 percent

(MENAFN) A somber outlook looms over the German economy as leading economic institutes revise growth projections downwards for 2024, painting a bleak picture of the European Union's economic powerhouse. The much-anticipated recovery appears to have lost steam, with forecasts slashed from an earlier projection of 1.3 percent to a meager 0.1 percent growth. In a comprehensive "Joint Diagnosis" report released on Wednesday, the institutes pointed to a confluence of factors including high interest rates, sluggish global demand, and pervasive political uncertainty as key contributors to the downturn.



The stagnation in German economic output, which has persisted since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, underscores the challenges faced by policymakers and economists alike. Despite tentative signs of a nascent recovery expected to take root in the coming months, the overall momentum remains subdued, dampening hopes for a robust economic resurgence. Stefan Kooths, head of economic research at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), cautioned that while a turnaround is anticipated, its vigor is likely to be tempered by prevailing headwinds.



Looking ahead to 2025, the revised forecast anticipates a modest uptick in Germany's gross domestic product (GDP), with growth projected at 1.4 percent, down marginally from the previously forecasted 1.5 percent. The report underscores the prevailing challenges confronting both domestic and foreign economies, citing an environment marked by more headwinds than tailwinds.



Germany's economic woes have been compounded by its status as the sole G7 economy to contract in the preceding year, grappling with the ramifications of the energy crisis. Official data reveals a year-on-year economic contraction of 0.3 percent in 2023, attributed to mounting inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates, and broader weaknesses in the global economic landscape.



Of particular concern is the decline in German exports, despite a backdrop of heightened global economic activity. The dip is attributed to diminished demand for capital and intermediate goods, which are pivotal components of Germany's export-oriented economy.



Additionally, the country's competitiveness in energy-intensive sectors has been eroded by soaring electricity prices and the offshoring of certain production activities, exacerbating the economic challenges faced by the nation.



As policymakers grapple with the intricacies of navigating an increasingly volatile economic terrain, the downward revision in growth forecasts underscores the urgency of implementing measures to reignite economic momentum and bolster resilience in the face of prevailing uncertainties.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108043305