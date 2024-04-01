American supply chains interrupted by Baltimore bridge crash

(MENAFN) The recent collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge has sent shockwaves through local and global supply chains, as the vital passage connecting the city's major port to ocean routes remains severed. The four-lane bridge succumbed to disaster when struck by the Singapore-registered container ship Dali, operated by the Danish shipping behemoth Maersk. The catastrophic event, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in a significant portion of the 1.6-mile structure plummeting into the Patapsco River, sending multiple vehicles plunging nearly 55 meters into the water below.



Constructed in the 1970s, the Francis Scott Key Bridge has served as the sole link between the United States' ninth-largest foreign trading port and the open sea. The Port of Baltimore stands as the nation's busiest maritime terminal for vehicle exports, with an estimated 850,000 cars and light trucks traversing its terminals annually. Furthermore, crucial parts essential for vehicle assembly are transported through the port or over the now-collapsed bridge.



Maryland Governor Wes Moore underscored the pivotal role of the Port of Baltimore, emphasizing its unparalleled importance in the transportation of vehicles, as well as in facilitating the movement of vehicle assembly parts. The significance of the port extends beyond the automotive industry, as it also handles substantial volumes of coal. Data compiled by S&P Global reveals that during the second quarter of 2023, the port boasted the second-highest coal export capacities among its facilities.



The aftermath of the bridge collapse has left a fleet of vessels stranded within the port's confines, unable to navigate in or out due to the obstruction caused by the collapsed bridge.



Approximately ten ships find themselves marooned within the port, alongside an additional 30 smaller cargo vessels, tugboats, and other watercraft. Furthermore, nearly 40 ships destined for Baltimore have been forced to reroute, exacerbating logistical challenges and supply chain disruptions.



The repercussions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse extend far beyond the confines of Baltimore, sending reverberations throughout global supply chains. With critical transport routes severed and vessels immobilized, stakeholders are grappling with the immediate fallout and bracing for the enduring impact on trade and commerce. As efforts to assess the damage and devise a recovery plan intensify, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of infrastructure and the interconnectedness of global trade networks.

