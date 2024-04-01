Top Hamas representative discusses war with Israel with news agency

(MENAFN) Dr Basem Naim, a chief associate of Hamas’ politburo, has informed the news agency that the conflict in Gaza is being battled by a combined command of Palestinian teams in the overwhelmed coastal region, and not just Hamas.



He also talked about Hamas-Russia ties, territory cooperations as well as inside Palestinian politics. Dr. Naim raised worries regarding the United States plot to establish a port in Gaza, which he cautioned could be utilized by the Israelis to perfume additional conflict wrongdoings towards the Palestinian citizens.



Since the start of the conflict in Gaza, not much has been exposed by Western press about the synchronization amid Palestinian weaponized groups, which signify nearly a dozen teams located in the overwhelmed enclave.



Adding to this, majority of meetings with Hamas representatives concentrate on “gotcha questions” as well as the happenings of October 7, without investigating the material or aspect.



This could be dependent on the fact that most Western countries look at Hamas to be a terrorist group, along with every other big Palestinian political group/movement, the mere exclusion being the typical division of the Fatah organization. But through the rest of the globe, majority of these movements, together with Hamas, enjoy public ties as well as interchange.



The United States is plotting to create a sea port in Gaza, a thought that allegedly initially came from Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, with the target aim of easing the transfer of humanitarian aid.

