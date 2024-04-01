UAE reaffirms commitment to reinforce trade, investment partnership with Iraq

(MENAFN) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, underscored the United Arab Emirates' commitment to bolstering its strategic partnership with Iraq across various domains, with a particular emphasis on enhancing trade and investment relations in key sectors. Speaking during a visit to the International Development Bank of Iraq's headquarters in Dubai, Al Zeyoudi emphasized the mutual desire to strengthen economic ties in a manner that aligns with shared interests, fosters opportunities for businesses, and stimulates private sector engagement in both the Emirates and Iraq. This commitment has yielded positive outcomes, evident in the robust trade data and the flourishing non-oil infrastructure and investment flows between the two nations.



The discussions during the visit centered on topics of mutual importance, including the pivotal role played by the International Development Bank of Iraq in bolstering trade and investment linkages between the UAE and Iraq. Both parties explored avenues for collaboration aimed at expanding opportunities for promising partnerships between the business communities of the two sister countries. Additionally, they delved into strategies for strategic cooperation aimed at enhancing trade and investment across priority sectors.



The visit underscored the UAE's proactive approach towards nurturing and deepening its economic ties with Iraq, reflecting a commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity in both nations. By leveraging the expertise and resources of key institutions such as the International Development Bank of Iraq, the UAE aims to further strengthen bilateral relations and unlock new avenues for collaboration, thereby driving mutual prosperity and advancing shared development objectives.

