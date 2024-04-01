India confronts biggest drop in hydropower output in decades, share of renewables falling

(MENAFN) According to a comprehensive analysis conducted by Reuters based on government data, India witnessed a significant decline in hydropower production, marking the sharpest decrease in at least 38 years during the fiscal year ending on March 31. This decline was attributed to erratic rainfall patterns, which resulted in an increased reliance on coal-fired power generation to meet the rising demand for electricity across the nation.



The reduction in hydropower generation amounted to approximately 16.3 percent, highlighting the challenges posed by unpredictable weather conditions on the country's largest source of clean energy. Alarmingly, this decline in hydropower production coincided with a noteworthy shift in the composition of India's energy mix, with the share of renewable energy sources witnessing a decrease for the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bolster solar and wind energy capacities at the 2015 United Nations climate talks in Paris.



A detailed examination of daily load distribution data provided by the federal Grid India network revealed that renewable energy accounted for 11.7 percent of the total energy generated in India during the fiscal year ending in March. This represented a slight decline from the previous year, where renewable energy sources constituted 11.8 percent of the energy mix. The findings underscore the complex interplay between environmental factors, policy initiatives, and energy production dynamics in shaping India's energy landscape.



India's status as the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases underscores the significance of its energy policies in addressing global climate concerns. Despite growing pressure to transition towards cleaner energy sources, the government has often defended the increased utilization of coal by highlighting its relatively lower per capita emissions compared to developed nations. However, the recent decline in hydropower production and the marginal decrease in the share of renewable energy sources underscore the ongoing challenges and complexities inherent in India's energy transition journey.

