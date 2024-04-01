EGX shows resilience with Q1 gains

(MENAFN) Despite experiencing monthly declines throughout March, the Egyptian Stock Exchange managed to achieve collective increases over the course of the first quarter of 2024, spanning from January to March. This resulted in the continuation of a positive trend for the main index, which maintained its series of quarterly gains. Notably, the market capitalization surged by approximately 92 billion pounds during this period, reaching a closing level of 1.811 trillion pounds by the end of March. This represents a significant uptick from the closing level of 1.72 trillion pounds recorded at the end of December 2023, reflecting a notable increase of about 5.34 percent.



In terms of specific indicators, various indices exhibited strong performance during the first quarter. The EGX30 index, for instance, concluded the period at 26,883 points, marking a substantial quarterly increase of approximately 7.99 percent and extending its streak of gains for the seventh consecutive quarter. Similarly, the EGX70 EWI index saw a notable uptick of 12.8 percent, closing at 6,174 points, while the S&P index recorded a significant increase of about 17.38 percent, concluding the quarter at 5,396 points.



Additionally, the EGX30 capped index registered a noteworthy increase of approximately 8.78 percent, reaching a closing level of 32,830 points. Similarly, the EGX100 EWI index experienced a robust increase of about 11.26 percent, ending the period at 8,767 points. These positive movements across various indices underscore the overall strength and resilience of the Egyptian Stock Exchange during the first quarter of 2024.



Moreover, trading activity during this period was characterized by substantial value and volume. The total trading value for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to approximately 4,625.8 billion, with a trading volume of about 76,577 million papers executed across 10,195 thousand transactions. These figures highlight the considerable level of market activity and investor participation observed during the quarter, further contributing to the overall positive performance of the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

