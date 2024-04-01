Asian economies face slowing growth amid structural challenges, policy uncertainties

(MENAFN) The World Bank's recent report highlights concerns over the performance of Asian economies, projecting a slowdown in growth to 4.5 percent this year from 5.1 percent in 2023. The report underscores the impact of various factors such as debt accumulation, trade barriers, and policy uncertainties, which are dampening the region's economic momentum. It emphasizes the urgent need for governments to address structural issues such as inadequate social safety nets and insufficient investment in education to foster long-term growth.



While Asia's economies continue to grow at a faster pace compared to other regions, the rate of growth has decelerated from pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, there are positive indicators such as a projected rebound in global trade, which is expected to grow by 2.3 percent this year after a modest increase of 0.2 percent in 2023. Additionally, easing financial conditions, facilitated by central banks' interest rate cuts, are anticipated to mitigate the impact of slower growth, particularly in China.



Aditya Mattu, the World Bank’s chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, stressed the discrepancy between the region's current performance and its potential. He noted that while Asian economies are outperforming much of the world, there remains significant untapped potential for further growth. Mattu also highlighted concerns about the role of leading companies in the region, suggesting that they are not fully leveraging their capabilities to drive economic development.



A key risk identified in the report is the possibility that major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, may maintain higher interest rates compared to pre-pandemic levels. Such a scenario could potentially constrain economic recovery efforts and pose challenges for Asian economies seeking to sustain growth momentum.

MENAFN01042024000045015682ID1108043294