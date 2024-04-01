PSG beats Marseille in French Football Championship Showdown

(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against its long-standing rival Marseille, clinching a 2-0 win despite playing with ten players from the 40th minute onwards. The match, held on Sunday as part of the twenty-seventh stage of the French Football Championship, saw Portuguese midfielder Vitinha open the scoring in the 53rd minute, capitalizing on a pass from international winger Ousmane Dembélé. Later in the game, Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory with a goal in the 85th minute.
With this win, Saint-Germain extended its lead at the top of the league standings to 62 points, maintaining a comfortable lead over second-placed Brest, who trail behind with 50 points. The victory was particularly significant as Marseille failed to break its winless streak against Saint-Germain at home, with the Velodrome stadium witnessing its last victory over the capital team back in November 2011.
Moreover, Saint-Germain dealt Marseille its first home loss after an impressive unbeaten streak of 19 matches across various competitions. The defeat marks Marseille's third consecutive loss, following defeats to Rennes (0-2) in the league and Villarreal (1-3) in the Europa League before the international break.
Despite Marseille's resilience, Saint-Germain's dominant performance underscores its supremacy in French football and reaffirms its status as the team to beat in the league. The victory serves as a testament to Saint-Germain's strength and resilience, cementing its position as the frontrunner in the French Football Championship.
