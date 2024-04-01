ADNOC Gas holds first yearly meeting after IPO, announces dividends

(MENAFN) The General Assembly of ADNOC Gas PLC (ADNOC Gas) convened its inaugural annual meeting following the initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in March 2023. Presided over by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADNOC Gas, the meeting saw shareholders approve the company's Board of Directors' proposal to distribute dividends totaling USD3.25 billion for the entirety of 2023. Notably, USD1.625 billion was disbursed as cash dividends in December 2023, with an equivalent amount scheduled for distribution in the second quarter of 2024.



Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber expressed satisfaction with the company's performance in 2023, highlighting robust financial and operational outcomes. He underscored ADNOC Gas's commitment to delivering shareholder returns while concurrently advancing key growth initiatives. The company's share price witnessed a notable uptick of 30 percent since its listing in March 2023, contributing to a market value surge to USD65 billion. This ascent positioned ADNOC Gas among the top 20 oil and gas companies globally. Furthermore, the total shareholder returns, inclusive of annual profits, amounted to an impressive 35 percent in 2023.



Despite the backdrop of declining global gas prices, ADNOC Gas's achievements underscore its resilience and capacity for sustained financial performance and growth. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber's remarks reflect the company's unwavering commitment to shareholder value creation and its strategic vision for future expansion and prosperity.

