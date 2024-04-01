Dubai's non-oil private sector witnesses strong growth in 2024

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Central Bank indicates a flourishing non-oil private sector in Dubai, with the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) reaching 56.6 points in January. This figure mirrors the overall performance of the index across the entire Emirates, highlighting sustained growth momentum at the outset of 2024. The buoyancy in Dubai's non-oil private sector underscores the emirate's resilience and robustness amidst prevailing economic conditions.



The data further reveals an atmosphere of confidence pervading the business environment, with optimism regarding the country's economic outlook remaining high. This positive sentiment has translated into strong demand and sales, which are anticipated to bolster production expansion in the coming periods. The consistent growth trajectory of Dubai's non-oil private sector reflects its adaptability and capacity to thrive amid evolving market dynamics.



Moreover, the employment sector in Dubai has exhibited encouraging signs, with the number of employees witnessing a commendable 3.1 percent increase during the final quarter of the previous year. Concurrently, there has been a notable uptick in salary rates, with an impressive 7.4 percent rise recorded during the same period. These indicators underscore a healthy labor market and bode well for sustained economic growth and prosperity in Dubai.

