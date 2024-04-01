               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Huawei Shrugs Off US Sanctions With A Bumper 2023


4/1/2024 6:11:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese technology company Huawei is recovering strongly from the earlier impact of US sanctions, with sales up 9.6% and net profit 144% in 2023, company figures released on March 29 show.

Year-on-year sales growth rocketed 26% in the fourth quarter, led by strong demand for the company's Mate 60 Series smartphones, with the Mate 60 Pro showing strong uptake. Introduced at the end of August, the Mate 60 Pro defied US tech restrictions with its 5G capability and Kirin 9000S processor designed by Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon.

The Kirin 9000 chip is fabricated by Chinese IC foundry SMIC using a 7nm process. With SMIC also under US-led sanctions and unable to buy advanced EUV lithography systems from ASML of the Netherlands, the US Commerce Department had likely thought that would be impossible.

