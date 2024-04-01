Huawei Shrugs Off US Sanctions With A Bumper 2023

Huawei's operating margin rose from 6.6% to 14.8%, primarily due to higher sales. The unusually high 19.1% operating margin reported in 2021 was supported by the disposal of the low-end Honor cell phone business and other items. If asset sales are not counted, the margin was less than 10%.

Source: Huawei data; Asia Times chart

Full-year 2023 sales growth was led by consumer products – cell phones, tablet PCs, watches, wearable fitness monitors – which were up 17.3%. Sales of ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure, largely for 5G networks, were up 2.3%.

Huawei is diversifying but ICT infrastructure still accounted for more than half of total sales and consumer products for more than 35%.

Cloud computing revenues were up 21.9%. According to Canalys, Huawei Cloud had 19% of China's cloud computing market in the fourth quarter of 2023, trailing Alibaba Clouds's 39% but ahead of Tencent Cloud's 16%. Huawei Cloud has customers around the world but most of its sales are in China.

Digital power sales rose 3.5% due to increasing demand for photovoltaic and energy storage infrastructure for utilities and on-site power supplies, commercial, industrial and residential users, WiFi networks and vehicle electrification. Saudi Arabia is a major customer, company statistics show.

Sales of what the company calls“intelligent automotive solutions” were up 2.3 times year on year from a very small base. Several customers, including Chang'an and Seres, use Huawei technology but its share of the Chinese market for assisted and autonomous driving computing solutions is still only 4%, according to Gaogong Industry Research Institute.

Source: Huawei data; Asia Times chart

Sales in China rose 16.7% to account for nearly 67% of Huawei's total sales in 2023. Sales in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) declined by 2.6% to account for 20.6% of the total. A 14.6% decline in Asia-Pacific was largely offset by increases of 10.9% and 21.1% increases in the Americas and other regions.