Trump plans to retain character of "tariff man" if re-elected

(MENAFN) During his tenure in the White House, former President Donald Trump famously embraced the moniker of the "Tariff Man," and he has no intentions of relinquishing that title if re-elected. Trump has consistently advocated for imposing tariffs on imported goods as a central component of his economic policy, often emphasizing measures targeting China.



One of Trump's proposed measures, if he were to regain the presidency, includes imposing a blanket 10% tariff on all goods entering the United States, along with a potentially steep tariff of up to 60% on Chinese imports. Additionally, Trump has vowed to impose a "100% tariff" on cars manufactured outside of America, issuing warnings of dire consequences for the domestic auto industry if he is not re-elected.



During his tenure, Trump initiated a series of tariff measures, starting in 2018, which targeted a wide range of products including washing machines, solar panels, steel, aluminum, and various Chinese goods such as baseball caps, luggage, bicycles, televisions, and sneakers. Most of these tariffs remain in effect under the current administration of President Joe Biden.



While tariffs have been touted by Trump as a means of addressing unfair trade practices and boosting domestic industries, they have also been subject to criticism. According to top trade officials in the Biden administration, tariffs are viewed as a tool to remedy unfair trade practices. However, it's important to note that contrary to Trump's assertions, tariffs are ultimately paid by American importers, not foreign countries or companies. Erika York, a conservative economist and director of research at the Tax Foundation, underscored this point, stating that tariffs essentially function as a form of taxation on American consumers and businesses, with importers bearing the financial burden of these levies.

