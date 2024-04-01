Minister: Two Large Narcology Hospitals Are Being Built In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The construction of two large narcological hospitals in Bakucontinues. One of them has 350 beds, and the other has 150beds.

According to Azernews, Health Minister Teymur Musayev said thisat the round table on "mental health and the rights of peoplesuffering from mental illnesses in Azerbaijan".

The Minister added that after the hospitals are commissioned,the bed fund in this area will increase in the country.

"This will have an impact on the quality of the provided drugservice."