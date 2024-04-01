Drone Attack Damages Ukrenergo Substation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack has damaged the equipment of a high-voltage substation.

Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the explosion of a Russian UAV damaged the equipment at an Ukrenergo substation. Emergency and restoration work is ongoing," the post said.

According to the post, Ukrenergo specialists restored the operation of some equipment at facilities in the country's western regions, thereby increasing the reliability of power supply to consumers. Since March 22, repair crews have restored and replaced high-voltage equipment at substations, which makes it possible to transmit about 2,000 MW of power.

As of April 1, electricity supply restrictions were in place for all consumers in the Kharkiv region. Restrictions on electricity consumption by industrial enterprises were introduced in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Since March 22, Russia has resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Missile and drone strikes damaged thermal power plants, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and high-voltage substations.