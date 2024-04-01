In Kherson Region, 27 Objects Damaged In Enemy Shelling In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, 27 objects were damaged by shelling over the past day, including housing, gas pipelines, and a pumping station of an agricultural company.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson region's police.

"In the settlements, 27 objects were damaged: two apartment buildings and 15 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, gas pipelines, an agricultural company's pumping station, four cars, a garage and an outbuilding," the statement said.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired mortars and artillery at the right bank of the Kherson region, deployed UAVs, and launched missile strikes.

Kherson, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sofiyivka, Dariivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Karyerne, Borozenske, Zolota Balka, and Novovorontsovka suffered from enemy attacks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the head of the regional state administration Oleksandr Prokudin, the Russian army shelled 16 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing one person.