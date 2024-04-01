Tesla confronts drop in stock performance amid record market growth

(MENAFN) In 2024, Tesla's stock has emerged as the worst performer within the Standard & Poor's 500 index, experiencing a significant decline of 29 percent since the beginning of the year. This decline in Tesla's stock price coincides with the remarkable first quarter performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which achieved its best performance in five years, with all three major American indices reaching record levels. The contrasting fortunes of Tesla and the broader market highlight the challenges facing the electric car company, led by CEO Elon Musk.



The decline in Tesla's stock performance can be attributed to adjustments made by both investors and analysts to the company's growth expectations. Tesla's business results for January fell below expectations, with net profits declining by approximately 40 percent on an annual basis. Analysts had anticipated further negative performance from the company in the current first quarter, contributing to the downward pressure on Tesla's stock price.



Looking ahead, Tesla is set to reveal its quarterly business results in the coming month. Average expectations suggest that car deliveries will reach 457 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of approximately 8 percent compared to the previous year. However, this growth rate would mark the lowest level of growth for Tesla since at least 2019. Furthermore, earnings per share estimates indicate that Tesla is expected to report $0.6, making it the company's least profitable quarterly quarter since the second quarter of 2022.



As Tesla prepares to unveil its quarterly results, investors will closely monitor the company's performance and guidance for future growth. The divergence between Tesla's stock performance and the broader market highlights the unique challenges facing the electric car maker, as it navigates evolving market dynamics and investor expectations.

