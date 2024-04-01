Car manufacturers switch to hybrid models amid slowing demand for EVs

(MENAFN) In response to what they perceive as a significant slowdown in demand for battery-powered cars, car makers are urging their suppliers to redirect their focus from electric models to hybrid vehicles. This shift in strategy was highlighted by Liam Butterworth, CEO of spare parts company Dulles, which was previously an automotive unit within GKN. Dulles specializes in manufacturing side axle shafts suitable for use in both electric cars and fossil fuel engines, providing the company with approximately six months of visibility into supplies for various types of vehicles.



Butterworth emphasized that there are notable changes occurring in the automotive industry, with car manufacturers increasingly opting for hybrid models over electric ones. He anticipates that this trend will lead to a reduction in the prices of electric vehicles later in the year. Speaking to the Financial Times, Butterworth noted a substantial shift away from electric car orders towards hybrid models, driven by car manufacturers' efforts to restock internal combustion engine cars on platforms.



Despite the initial momentum behind electric vehicles, Butterworth highlighted the slowing growth in sales and, in some cases, outright collapses in demand worldwide. Factors such as consumer reluctance to pay a premium for electric cars, concerns about driving distances, and charging infrastructure limitations have contributed to this trend. Consequently, many automakers have been caught off guard by the pace of the slowdown. Companies like General Motors and Volkswagen have scaled back their plans to develop electric vehicle production capacity in recent months, redirecting resources towards models equipped with engines, particularly hybrids.



The industry's pivot toward hybrid models reflects a broader reassessment of priorities as car manufacturers navigate evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics. While electric vehicles continue to hold promise for the future of transportation, the current landscape suggests that hybrid technology may offer a more viable path forward in the near term. As the automotive industry continues to adapt to changing circumstances, the balance between electric and hybrid models is likely to remain a key consideration for manufacturers and suppliers alike.

MENAFN01042024000045015682ID1108043242