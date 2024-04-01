BlackRock confronts USD8.5B loss in Texas amid Republican opposition

(MENAFN) BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has encountered significant financial setbacks in Texas, with approximately USD8.5 billion being withdrawn from the firm's investment funds in the Republican state. This sizable loss comes nearly two years after the Republican Party initiated a campaign to penalize BlackRock for its stance on climate change, which the company maintains carries financial risks. The Republican-led withdrawal amounts to approximately USD13.3 billion, representing a fraction of BlackRock's total assets under management, which amount to a staggering USD10 trillion. Despite the significant outflows, some Republican Party pension funds still maintain substantial deposits exceeding USD20 billion with BlackRock.



The withdrawal of funds from BlackRock's investment vehicles underscores the ongoing tension between the company and the Republican Party over environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Despite the financial blow, BlackRock continues to see net inflows from the Americas region, totaling USD138 billion over the past year. However, the recent announcement by the Texas Permanent School Fund to withdraw USD8.5 billion marks the largest withdrawal to date from pension funds managed by the Republican Party, signaling the significant impact of the campaign against BlackRock's ESG policies.



In response to the opposition from Republicans, BlackRock has taken steps to address concerns and navigate the political landscape. The firm has hired a prominent lobbyist with Republican ties in Washington, indicating a strategic effort to engage with policymakers and mitigate regulatory risks. Additionally, BlackRock recently co-hosted an energy grid investment summit in Houston with Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas, who has voiced reservations about the company's approach to ESG investing. These efforts reflect BlackRock's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by the Republican campaign while maintaining its position as a leading global asset manager.

