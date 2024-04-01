China's online retail sector records steady growth

(MENAFN) The online retail sector in China has demonstrated consistent growth in the first two months of 2024, with total sales reaching 2.15 trillion yuan, equivalent to approximately USD303 billion. According to official data released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and reported by Xinhua news agency, online retail sales surged by 15.3 percent year-on-year during this period, highlighting the resilience and dynamism of the e-commerce industry in the country.



The bulk of this growth was driven by online retail sales of physical goods, which saw a notable increase of 14.4 percent year-on-year, totaling 1.82 trillion yuan. This segment now accounts for 22.4 percent of China's total retail sales of consumer goods, underscoring the increasing significance of online retail in the country's consumer landscape.



The proliferation of online shopping in China is evident from the soaring number of online shoppers, which surpassed 914 million individuals by the end of December 2023. This figure represents a substantial portion of the country's internet users, constituting approximately 83.8 percent, as per a report from the Chinese Internet Information Center. The report underscores the pivotal role played by e-commerce in driving consumption and supporting the national economy.



The sustained growth of China's e-commerce industry underscores its importance as a key driver of economic expansion and consumption promotion. As online retail continues to gain traction and penetration among Chinese consumers, it is expected to remain a vital component of the country's retail landscape, contributing to its overall economic resilience and development.

