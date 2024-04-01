Qatar's digital health sector surges amid infrastructure investments

(MENAFN) Qatar's digital health sector is experiencing a notable upswing, propelled by strategic initiatives aimed at developing infrastructure and advancing information technology. Researchers within the country have underscored the importance of increased investment in this sector, highlighting its potential to not only strengthen the market but also to drive economic growth.



“While there was no specific mention of digital health in the latest budget, the government noted that it had doubled its allocations for information technology over 2023,” said Fitch Solutions underscoring the attempts to enhance keenness and vary Qatar’s economy.



It stated: “This increased spending on technological innovation supports our positive outlook for the digital health growth in Qatar and signals continued commitment to the development of its digital infrastructure needed to drive uptake.” Significant investments have been directed towards various hospitals, including the government-run Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), contributing to the enhancement of the public healthcare sector in Qatar. These investments align with Qatar's broader objectives outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to drive progress and development across the region.



In recent years, the healthcare industry in Qatar has experienced notable advancement, attributed to substantial investments made in the sector. The unwavering support from the Qatari government has played a pivotal role in facilitating this progress, enabling the country to make significant strides in its digital transformation journey.

