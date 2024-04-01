Afghan official confirms detention of 2 US nationals, local media reports

(MENAFN) Local media reported on Sunday that Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Afghanistan's caretaker government, has officially confirmed the detention of two U.S. nationals in the country.



"A number of foreign nationals including two U.S. nationals have been held in Afghanistan and the reason for their imprisonment is a violation of Afghanistan's laws," Afghanistan National Radio and Television cited Mujahid on Sunday as saying.



Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's interim government, emphasized on Sunday that individuals entering Afghanistan with valid visas are required to adhere to Afghan laws. However, Mujahid did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the detention of the two U.S. nationals.



He underscored the principle that individuals must abide by the laws of the country they are visiting, echoing similar expectations placed on Afghan nationals when they travel abroad.



Furthermore, Mujahid drew attention to the fact that in other countries, including the United States, individuals who violate the law are subject to arrest. His remarks come amidst growing concerns in the United States regarding the detention of American citizens in Afghanistan.



There have been calls from some quarters for President Joe Biden to take action to secure the release of these individuals and facilitate their return to the U.S.



Mujahid's statements highlight the complexities surrounding the detention of foreign nationals in Afghanistan and underscore the importance of respecting legal and diplomatic protocols in such situations.



The Afghan government's position appears to emphasize the need for adherence to the rule of law and underscores the reciprocal nature of legal obligations between nations.

