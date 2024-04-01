Central Tokyo records March temperature record at 28.1°C

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Central Tokyo experienced an unprecedented surge in temperature, reaching a record high for March at 28.1 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). This summer-like heatwave was recorded at 1:32 p.m. local time in Chiyoda Ward, located at the core of the Japanese capital. The JMA noted that this reading represents the highest temperature recorded for March since data collection began in 1876.



The extraordinary rise in mercury levels was primarily observed in the Kanto-Koshin regions of eastern and central Japan, attributable to the influence of a high-pressure system. More than 60 sites across these areas reported record-breaking temperatures for the month on Sunday, according to the agency's observations.



In addition to Central Tokyo's milestone temperature, other regions also experienced remarkable highs. Fuchu, a Tokyo suburb, registered 28.6 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, marking the highest temperature ever recorded for the site during the month of March. Furthermore, cities such as Yokohama, situated south of Tokyo, Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture to the west of Tokyo, and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan, all witnessed temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius. Such temperatures qualify as "summer days," according to weather officials' classifications.

