Sri Lankan rupee hits 300 mark against US dollar for 1st time since June 2023

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) released data on Monday indicating that the indicative rate of the U.S. dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee had reached the 300-rupee level, marking the first time since June 13, 2023, that such a threshold had been crossed. This development underscores a recent trend of the Sri Lankan rupee gaining strength against the U.S. dollar, a trend that has been observed over the past few weeks.



The official exchange rates provided by the CBSL for the day revealed a buying rate of 295.57 rupees and a selling rate of 305.10 rupees for the U.S. dollar. Notably, the indicative rate, which serves as a reference point for currency valuation, stood at 300.40 rupees. These rates, as communicated by the CBSL, play a pivotal role in guiding financial transactions and trade activities involving the U.S. dollar and the Sri Lankan rupee.



The CBSL clarified that indicative exchange rates are derived based on the prevailing global currency rates against the U.S. dollar at the commencement of the business day. As such, they reflect the dynamics and fluctuations in the international currency market and serve as a barometer of the relative strength of currencies. This underscores the interconnectedness of Sri Lanka's financial landscape with the broader global economic environment, highlighting the influence of external factors on exchange rate movements within the country.

