Chinese stocks end Monday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Monday, Chinese stocks exhibited a notable upward trend, signaling positive momentum in the country's equity markets. The Shanghai Composite Index, a key benchmark, surged by 1.19 percent, closing at 3,077.38 points by the end of the trading session. Likewise, the Shenzhen Component Index recorded a robust gain of 2.62 percent, reaching a closing value of 9,647.07 points.



The combined turnover of stocks encompassed by these indices amounted to 999.34 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 140.88 billion U.S. dollars), showcasing heightened market activity compared to the previous trading day.



Within the market sectors, stocks associated with non-ferrous metals and solid-state batteries emerged as top performers, witnessing substantial increases driven by favorable market sentiment and sector-specific developments. However, sectors such as coal and road and rail transportation encountered broad declines, contributing to the overall sectoral variations observed during the trading session.



In addition to the aforementioned indices, the ChiNext Index, which monitors China's Nasdaq-style board featuring growth-oriented enterprises, demonstrated notable strength, registering a significant uptick of 2.97 percent to close at 1,872.12 points. This uptrend underscores the positive performance of innovative and high-growth companies listed on the ChiNext board, further enhancing market optimism among investors.

