Israeli Central Bank raises concerns about lack of militant Jewish military recruitment

(MENAFN) Israel's central bank issued a warning on Sunday regarding potential economic repercussions unless more ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are drafted into the army. This statement comes amid a contentious debate within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the issue of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.



In its annual report for 2023, the Central Bank highlighted the strain on Israel's economy resulting from the ongoing conflict with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, which commenced on October 7. The report emphasized the pressing need for additional recruits to bolster the army's capabilities, particularly in light of increased demand for service days from both conscripts and reservists.



The Central Bank underscored the economic impact of military service on individual soldiers, noting that the burden is lessened when spread across a larger number of recruits. However, the report cautioned that a shortage of conscripts could lead to diminished economic output from soldiers and impose greater strain on the overall economy.



The issue of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men has long been a contentious issue in Israeli society, with debates centering on issues of equality, national service, and the integration of ultra-Orthodox individuals into the broader military framework. The Central Bank's intervention adds a new dimension to this debate, highlighting the potential economic implications of inadequate recruitment from this demographic.



As Israel grapples with both security challenges and internal societal dynamics, finding a resolution to the issue of military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men remains a complex and pressing concern for policymakers.

