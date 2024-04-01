Oil prices rise amid prospects of lower supply, robust Chinese manufacturing data

(MENAFN) Oil prices surged on Monday, extending recent gains fueled by a combination of factors including anticipated declines in supplies due to OPEC+ production cuts, attacks on Russian refineries, and robust data from the Chinese manufacturing sector. These developments have bolstered market sentiment and contributed to the upward trajectory in oil prices.



Expectations of reduced supplies have been reinforced by statements from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who announced that Russian oil companies will prioritize production cuts over exports in the second quarter of the year. This strategic shift aims to ensure equitable distribution of production cuts among OPEC+ member states and is expected to contribute to a tightening of global oil supply.



The recent drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries have further heightened supply concerns, with expectations of decreased Russian fuel exports as a result. These attacks underscore the geopolitical risks associated with oil production and transportation infrastructure, adding to market volatility.



Additionally, positive data from the Chinese manufacturing sector has provided support to oil demand outlook. An official survey revealed that manufacturing activity in China expanded for the first time in six months in March, signaling a potential rebound in oil consumption from the world's largest crude importer. Despite ongoing challenges in the Chinese real estate sector, the manufacturing sector's resilience has buoyed optimism regarding oil demand.



However, trading volumes are expected to be subdued on Monday due to the Easter holiday observed in several countries. This holiday-induced lull may dampen market activity but is unlikely to overshadow the broader factors driving oil prices.



Overall, the convergence of supply-side factors, geopolitical tensions, and positive demand indicators from key markets such as China underscores the complex dynamics influencing oil price movements. As market participants continue to monitor developments, oil prices are likely to remain sensitive to evolving geopolitical and economic factors in the near term.

